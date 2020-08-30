The “InstaDyson” is a collection of perfectly tiling hand drawn patterns I’ve crafted and scaled for VTT dungeon design (using the standard 70 pixels per square of most current VTT packages).

Tomorrow (Monday, August 31st, 2020) the InstaDyson will see its first update, adding a bunch of new patterns such as the stone walls, rough stone tiled floor, and dirt and rock background shown in the video above.

These patterns (and examples of how to use them in Photoshop) are a Patreon exclusive release. All supporters of the Patreon Campaign receive access to these files and can use them for their own personal use.