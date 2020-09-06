(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 32

Carrion up the Reik

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Bounty Hunter] – I 43

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I44

In Delberz they arrange to have their illegally imported wine accessorized with the appropriate (if fake) tax seals to make it easier to sell, and talked to Wilhelm’s teacher about cures for the werefolk before moving on towards Middenheim.

On the morning they are to depart, the dwarf servant of Dr Malthusius catches up to them, tired and bedraggled, to report that Regensdorf is no more – burned to the ground. Deciding that it is not their business (yet), they continue north.

Less than a day outside of Middenheim they reach the Place of the Shining Rock. The road is still in dense woodland, but a side road with a large white boulder marks where they must turn off to get to the shrine proper. The boulder has the markings of Ulric on this side, but the far side bearing the markings of Sigmar has been defaced – smashed repeatedly with a blunt steel weapon.

At the shrine they are met by a team of six men and seven horses in full armour bearing an insignia of a fiery heart – identified by Brother Nate as templars of the Knights of the Order of the Fiery Heart – Sigmarite holy knights who serve both the Empire and the Grand Theogonist.

They are told in no uncertain terms that they cannot enter the shrine at this time, and (guessing correctly who is inside) Wilhelm attempts to pass along his letter and the fragment of stone from Father Marcus instead of delivering them himself. As he is about to hand them over, there is an explosion from within the shrine, blowing all the windows out in a shower of glass.

Then the Sons of Ulric struck.

The Sons of Ulric are a fanatical group of the faith who believe in the Sigmarite Heresy – that Sigmar is a false god and the Grand Theogonist is a demon who walks the world converting innocents to the path of chaos.

Initially, the party tries not to take sides until they realize that the Sons seem intent to not only kill the Grand Theogonist within the shrine, but to also make sure there are no witnesses.

Battling the Sons is a matter of skill at arms as well as magic, as the fanatics also brought a number of clerics of Ulric with them – all are dressed in wolf-skin robes and are covered in camouflaging paints.

When all is done, the Sons of Ulric have been slain to a man, and one of the Knights of the Order of the Fiery Heart also lies dead, another badly injured. The Grand Theogonist, Yorri XV, initially exited the shrine wreathed in a mighty halo of magical protection, leaving the crushed and burned bodies of his assailants behind.

In the priests’ house across the clearing from the shrine they found the two resident priests of Sigmar slain, and the two resident priests of Ulric unconscious, gagged, and bound.

The Grand Theogonist thanks the group for their help and prognosticates about the Sons of Ulric – definitely maintaining a distance between them and the actual Church of Ulric – in fact penning a letter to the High Priest of Ulric in Middenheim and tasking the group to deliver it for him.

He also comments on the appearance of Othmar – even bringing the leader of the Templars over and asking him if he resembles anyone they know. With a laugh, the Templar nods his head and returns to his horse. Yorri comments “You bear a striking resemblance to ah, someone we know in Altdorf.” He has never heard the name Lieberung before, but explains evasively that he was thinking of a person of higher rank than that…

As the party finally arrives at the gates of Middenheim, we end the session with 75 XP.