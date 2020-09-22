It’s been seven years since I published a legend for my maps, and I thought I should update the old one and make it available to publishers to use.

2020 Cartographic Legend

So this comes with a very specific version of the commercial use license. You are free to cut this up and use parts of it to provide a legend for my commercial maps that you use in your products (but you are not licensed to just reproduce the legend in its entirety). So grab the bits you need and put them in a box on the side or corner of the map they help describe. I also recommend changing the font of the text to match the style of your product.

And don’t use the Dairy icon. It is there as a joke about the “Legend… Dairy” maps you will be using.