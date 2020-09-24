Temple of the Communion of Zeviax

Saint Zeviax still walks the hall of this temple. At one time it was a church to a higher power – an ideal that almost everyone could get behind. But the long-term tenancy by Saint Zeviax has taken over and the temple is dedicated to their strange communion and seeming eternal resistance against death.

You see, Saint Zeviax is a martyr who just won’t die.

To make matters weirder, Zeviax is slowly changing as the decades pass and their memory has long suffered for it – was the Saint martyred for or against the original congregation and calling of this church? Regardless, Zeviax wanders the halls and chambers here, occasionally making odd pronouncements and what have been shown to be oracular insights. Sometimes Xeviax will follow one person around for a time… at others the saint has been seen to sit down somewhere and sit transfixed for weeks or even years at a time (sometimes mutating slowly over this time).

On rare occasion Zeviax will even attempt elaborate suicides.

Because of the prophetic utterances that Zeviax occasionally mutters, there is always an acolyte or two of the temple following the saint around, recording everything said. The eldest of these, Merrun the Elder, has taken this to the extreme, recording not only what is said but precisely where in the temple it was said and the exact time of the utterance, including strange notations for body position, current body shape, placement of limbs, angle of head, and so on.

The Communion of Zeviax is not so much transubstantiation as cannibalism. As Zeviax changes and mutates, occasionally bits of the saint gain “autonomy” from the main body (especially during violent suicide attempts). Consumed, they are said to increase one’s lifespan remarkably as well as grant visions into what Zeviax sees, has seen, and will see.

Who knows if this is actually useful, or just that Zeviax has assumed the form of something quite hallucinogenic.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 7200 pixels (24 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,680 pixels wide or 3,360 pixels wide, respectively.

