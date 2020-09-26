Caves and mines (both new and old) present themselves frequently in the ancient mountains on each side of the Kanayugára River. The Blue Marked Caves are in the foothills of the Chayéngar range in an area that has a number of small colonies of the diminutive flying Hláka.

Blue Marked Caves (Promo) (300 dpi)

The Hláka ignore these particular caves, perhaps from some older taboo, or just because the caves are far enough below their mountain aeries that whatever goes on here is out of sight and out of mind.

Blue Marked Caves (1200 dpi)

The caves bear no actual name – just another set of caves that saw a bit of prospective mining over the years. When entering the caves though, the first thing of note is the blue dye on the walls in a band roughly two feet tall with rough edges that show these were painted by human hands. This thick blue “stripe” carries through the whole set of caves, only thinning and eventually ending along the caves that carry the small river from mountains – emerging from the foothills to join the Kanayugára.

Blue Marked Caves (no grid) (1200 dpi)

But whatever humans painted these walls, they are gone now. Instead the caves now have the tell-tale musty cinnamon-like smell of the Grey Ssú – the ancient enemies of humanity and its allied races. Discovering why these sorcerous creatures are now here could lead to some interesting discoveries regarding their bases and their quest to recover the ancient ruins of Ssúganar.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 13,800 pixels (46 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,220 pixels wide or 6,440 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!