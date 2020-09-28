The complex was abandoned early in the war when it was discovered by enemy bombers and thoroughly trashed. A few of the structures are mostly intact, but with the destruction of the active countermeasures and absence of tenants, the local wildlife has moved in.

Infested Hangar

And of course, old data has been dug up indicating that the MacGuffin Bombs were being stored in a secret vault behind the complex – one that should still be accessible via Hangar 14b. And with the MacGuffin Bombs in hand, everything can change!

Infested Hangar (no grid)

I was aiming for a bit of a “Borderlands” (the video game series) feel with this one – old high tech installations abandoned and half wrecked, with local wildlife living in the ruins and caves. And of course MacGuffins aplenty to give you reason to go there.

This map will be appearing in Planet X Games’ upcoming sci-fi zine RAYGUNS & ROBUTS! (more information will be posted when the zine is released).

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

