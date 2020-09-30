Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The first such release this month is The Lair of the Golden Wolf, originally published two years ago.

Pushing out of the cliff face like a partially exposed egg, this small dungeon complex was evidently not built here but transported in some manner. Either that or the craftsmen were purposefully annoying in the design as the whole interior structure is at an uncomfortable 7-degree angle with the right edge of the map being slightly more than 36 feet above the height of the entrance doors.

Lair of the Golden Wolf

In addition to the awkward angle, the interior of the structure bears a strong scent like a mix of musk and nutmeg. The walls and floors are painted gold but are scratched up badly enough that most floors and west walls appear to be a grey stone with gold streaks on them. Doorways, where open, have golden hair on them from some mighty beast having to squeeze through.

Prowling this space, of course, is the Golden Wolf – an extraplanar beast that must squeeze to push through the 4 foot doorways and is much more comfortable in the wide circular hall of the complex. All doors here open as it approaches, but are often stuck for others. The Golden Wolf guards its treasure jealously – the carcasses of seven platinum geese, each with its neck snapped.

