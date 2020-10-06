Bitterchains Tombs

Those who served Illhan the Binder in life are rewarded with uneasy deaths. The binder has little power over the dead, but refuses to let go of those who have become bound to her. The priesthood entomb her servants in various crypts and tombs under old worship sites or attached to “dungeons” where they hide their cult.

This set of tombs is larger and more ornate than many full cults of the binder. It is home to a dozen or so sacred to her church, and unfortunately even more bound to her in death as lowly undead guardians. The centrepiece of the tomb (room 3) is a tall chamber with stairs leading up around the outer wall to side chambers at various elevations along the way. At the top of the stairs is a chamber with an open floor to the area below, and four silver statues of champions of the binder. But this is just a thin layer of silver leaf worked atop the undead remains of each champion.

The secret lower crypts of the tombs can be accessed by the secret stairs from area 6, or through the dust-filled pit in area 7. The pit is a hazardous way down, however, as the bottom of the pit contains another dozen lesser undead trapped below.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

