Last Home of the Three Heretics of Xaeen (1200 dpi)

The Qune Heresy was an offshoot of the church of Xaeen led by three grand clerics of the church who were quickly exiled and denounced. It holds that Xaeen ascended to immortality from the Mithril Throne of Qune in the years leading up to the creation of the great Zorisz Empire. The three heretics built their own churches in the hinterlands of Zorisz and for one at least, the heresy was brought back into the fold a thousand years later as the State religion of Shu-Qune.

Last Home of the Three Heretics of Xaeen (1200 dpi) (no grid)

But the three grand clerics of the Qune Heresy didn’t live to see the acceptance of their teachings. Instead they died during the height of the Zorisz Empire and were entombed in the understructures of the Grey Temple in the hills of what is now Dehnuk.

The semi-intact ruins of the Grey Temple were rediscovered a couple of hundred years ago, but outside interference from the Disciples of the Qune heresy kept the treasure hunters from finding the catacombs beneath. Now this secret society that spans several of the Xaeen churches quietly maintains the understructures and tries to keep the curious at bay.

Last Home of the Three Heretics of Xaeen (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,680 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.