Tags
Adventure, Download, Downloads, Dragon, Dungeons & Dragons, Fantasy, Kudos, Labyrinth Lord, Leicester's Ramble, Maps
Vance Atkins over at Leicester’s Ramble often puts together great little mini adventures using the various maps I post to the Dodecahedron. His latest takes Foxtail Grotto and moves a dragon into the site.
Vance takes advantage of the new numbering I put on the low resolution maps and provides material at each listed location. Definitely worth grabbing and having at the ready when a party is tracking pirates back to their hideout and you want to have a bit of a surprise waiting for them.
V.A. (@glacier68) said:
Thanks! I appreciate it. The grotto was a good ‘space’ to work with.