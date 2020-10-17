The temple of the Seven Children celebrates the faith and the faithful of a small pantheon of gods who rose up to slay their parents and protect and guide their followers.

Temple of the Seven Children (300 dpi promotional)

The temple itself is built around a massive central dome. The north end of this temple is dedicated to the five main deities of the pantheon, while the eldest two (The God of Sorrow and the Goddess of Wrath) each have their own alcoves because of their darker aspects.

Temple of the Seven Children (1200 dpi)

The temple is rumoured to be built over a great treasury of relics and gold that the priesthood have collected over the eras. The reality is the central sanctum contains very plain clay jars with the cremated remains of priests, heroes, and some of the faithful. These are revered and respected so much that others have come to believe that there must be a great treasure beneath the sanctum.

Temple of the Seven Children (no grid) (1200 dpi)

Around the central temple and sanctum are a few spaces for meetings, quiet contemplation, private ceremonies, and libraries of religious texts.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

