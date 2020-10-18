(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 37

Power Behind the Throne

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 43

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I44

Aubentag, Day 2 of Carnival

The group reconnect with Larry and head to the Square of Martials for Larry’s Challenge to the Champion event (as they have been promised by the minstrel Rallane Laffarel that he would work the entries so Larry would be called upon for today’s fight).

They hear a cry of ‘Stop, thief!’, and looking around, they see a street-urchin running towards them. Behind is a Halfling pie-seller, intent on recovering a pie that the lad has just stolen. A few yards from the party, the urchin trips, tumbling into the characters. He bounces to his feet, but by then the Halfling has caught up.

‘Wot’s the matter wiv you, mister?’ says the lad calmly, taking a bite out of the pie to render it unrecoverable, ‘My mates ‘ere’ll pay for the pie.’

Predictably, Wilhelm covered the expense (with a lot of roundabout talk), and hooked the group up with a small squad of potentially useful urchins – Karl (the pie thief), Uli, Gunnar, Carina and Claudia for the low price of a crown a day (in small change please, guv’nor, wouldn’t want anyone finking we’d pinched it!).

At the Square of Martials, Larry is the only challenger today for the title of the Graf’s Champion. The fight was fairly long, but ended with a heavy blow to Dieter’s head that only didn’t kill him by sheer luck (exploding 6’s on the damage roll, and then a high critical result that was reduced via Luck from beheading to severe concussion).

The unconscious Dieter was then quickly ushered back to Rallane’s apartments where his fiancee and Luigi Pavarotti were present to both care for him and try to break through his hypnotic conditioning.

Under Luigi’s ministrations he revealed that he had been hypnotized by a red headed top-heavy woman named Charlotte with a Brettonian accent. She joined him at the Show Boat during a good night of drinking about two months ago. Luigi then tried to place a hypnotic block to prevent her from hypnotizing him again, and then broke both trances – both Luigi’s and Charlotte’s.

A few hours were then burned at the Archery tournament where the group made the acquaintance of the Master of the Hunt, the elf Allavendrel Fanmaris (who often drinks with Dieter and Rallane).

As the sun set over an evening of competitions and festivities, the group made their way to the Show Boat looking for the mysterious Charlotte. While they found no sign of her, they did make the acquaintance of some of the local Wizarding school – specifically Professor Roland Scheidemann who aimed the group towards Professor Wendelgard Scharwenka who teaches Illusions and thus is also skilled in hypnosis. A lot of complaining was heard about the High Wizard and his Deputy who failed to stop the scroll tax. The deputy high wizard (Janna Eberhauer) is a red-headed young woman who also seems to check off several of the key identifiers for Charlotte… And both will be at tomorrow’s Garden Party.