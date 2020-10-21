Tags
Doodles, Drawings, Fantasy, Illustration, Sci Fi, Science Fiction
This all started because Christopher Mennell started the “Skeletal Astronaut Club” on Facebook which is dedicated to the propagation of, well, art of Skeletal Astronauts. So I doodled up this guy right before bed one night.
And then I decided to try something a bit more detailed.
And it quickly became a “habit”. Now I dedicate 30 minutes to an hour every evening to draw something. It’s been two years since I did any serious drawing of non-maps, but this is feeling good and I’m happy with the results.
My latest pieces have been these “Violators” illustrations where I experiment with illustrations breaking the frame – moving the frame around, deciding what should push outside the frame, etc.
Doug Kilmer said:
Oh, holy hell these are AWESOME!
Dyson Logos said:
Thanks! I’m really happy with how the series is turning out overall, and with a few of the pieces in particular.
Sevenbastard said:
Wow! I saw the mace dude in your other post and thought it was amazing didnt connect that you drew it.
Kevin Campbell said:
I’m so glad to see this! Great stuff D! No, really great stuff. Almost the new DAT.