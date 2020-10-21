This all started because Christopher Mennell started the “Skeletal Astronaut Club” on Facebook which is dedicated to the propagation of, well, art of Skeletal Astronauts. So I doodled up this guy right before bed one night.

And then I decided to try something a bit more detailed.

And it quickly became a “habit”. Now I dedicate 30 minutes to an hour every evening to draw something. It’s been two years since I did any serious drawing of non-maps, but this is feeling good and I’m happy with the results.

My latest pieces have been these “Violators” illustrations where I experiment with illustrations breaking the frame – moving the frame around, deciding what should push outside the frame, etc.

I post these as I draw them to my various social media outlets: