Old ruins of a prior civilization in cut yellow stone, it is believed that this is where the lich-prince Esothil emerged from when his madness consumed him and lead him into a swath of destruction across the Principalities of Black Sphinx Bay.

Esothil’s Santum (300dpi promo)

Standing over the scree and debris of the half-collapsed ruins, a walkway and platforms rises 25 feet above the floor of the sanctum. Piles of rubble from the collapsed sections of wall and cleared areas on the floor indicate that the sanctum was not just looted at some point, but likely played home to a small archaeological team sponsored by the Coven of the Moon Unseen.

Esothil’s Sanctum (1200 dpi)

Now a renegade witch of that same coven has returned to the Sanctum along with a small team of mercenaries and a few loyal lower-circle warlocks of the order. They believe that the statue dug out by the prior expedition is the key to opening Esothil’s vault – magically sealed somewhere under the platform in the southern room (likely in the hexagonal support pillar that holds up the platform itself).

Esothil’s Santum (1200 dpi, no grid)

But opening the vault will release Esothil once again – because of course the lich’s phylactery is in that same vault.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

