Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The first such release this month is an “ancient” map in my reckoning, going back to 2013.

Axebridge over Blackbay (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Axebridge over Blackbay dates back to an urban mapping “kick” I was on in late 2013. It is also one of my favourite non-standard cities, as the defenses are very different than a typical walled city.

Axebridge over Blackbay (1200 dpi)

Regardless, here’s Axebridge over Blackbay (just called Axebridge by most). This city is fortified only along the waterfront, so the impression is that they have come under naval attack before. However, the lack of other defensive structures implies that the city is well-positioned in a friendly and generally civilized environment. The number of different docks implies numerous merchant and fishing families / businesses, and that the city has grown in spurts since it was founded, requiring new docks as more naval traffic starting using the port. It is quite likely on a fairly small island and relies on the naval forces of friendly neighbours.

Axebridge over Blackbay (1200 dpi) (no water fill)

This map was drawn in a 4×6 inch booklet using a 0.7mm black gel pen.

Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.