Flowing Celadon Grotto (300 dpi promotional)

The waters along the back of these old limestone caves are almost opaque and nearly pea-green in colour. Nonetheless they are some of the only waters in this part of southern Zorisz.

Flowing Celadon Grotto (1200 dpi)

The central space of the cave contains a small house, with roof and everything, that currently serves as the home of an ancient dwarven druid-priest and a few initiates who both quietly meditate upon and guard the caves. The dwarf offers purified water to those who desperately need it, and those who can pay for it – others know that the lower cave near the north entrance is an easier place to full buckets and barrels of the murky green waters before bringing them back to their lairs elsewhere in the desert badlands.

Flowing Celadon Grotto (1200 dpi – no grid)

The ancient druid-priest also offers the occasional prophecy, visions, and of course wild spiritual journeys for those willing to drink the essence of the flowing caladon waters that he collects, purifies, and concentrates.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

The maps on Dyson’s Dodecahedron are released for free personal use thanks to the support of awesome patrons like you over on Patreon. Every month over 600 patrons come together to make these releases possible. You can help too in order to keep the flow of maps coming and to improve their quality – and even get a map of your own!