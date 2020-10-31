Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. The second release this month is the False Tombs from 2017.

The False Tombs (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Lord Dranoel was the kind of mad king that of course would get buried with all his entourage, advisors and hangers-on when he finally died at the ripe old age of 27. Since taking the throne in his teens he had been planning for his eventual death – hiring the assassins needed to ensure that he was well accompanied into his elaborate tomb, as well as getting the work done on the tomb proper.

As per his orders, the tomb remained magically sealed after his funeral – sealing in the few mourners who could be forced to the occasion at spear-point. The half-complete structure that the tomb was built into never did get completed and was slowly overbuilt with other structures and then became the foundations for Sandorne Citadel. With the loss and destruction of the citadel in the war, the area has become savage badlands again, with the ruined stone walls poking out of overgrown bush.

The False Tombs (1200 dpi)

But if one had the right maps and a knock spell, they could find the entrance to the tombs. And from there, one might even know to look for a tomb beyond it – for no one would expect Lord Dranoel to be exactly where he said he would be.

In fact there are multiple false tombs. The initial tomb can have the left sarcophagus pushed aside to open a secret passage to a trapped false tomb that appears to have both Lord Dranoel and his wife’s sarcophagi present. But in fact only his wife is here, along with the corpse of her lover. Secret passages from here lead to Dranoel’s architect’s tomb on the right and his majordomo’s tomb on the left – as well as a further secret door leading to the (also trapped) actual tomb of Lord Dranoel.

The 1200 dpi version of the map is posted at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 8,700 pixels (29 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,030 pixels wide or 4,060 pixels wide, respectively.

