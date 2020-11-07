The Borderlands Caves are a complex of natural and creature-“built” caverns and associated dungeons where more “civilized” folk added their own living, working, and worshiping spaces to the caves.

Borderlands Caves – Level 1 (300 dpi promotional no commercial license)

This is only one entrance into the Borderlands Caves, but the most obvious one. The caves here were used as the base for a structure by the demon-worshiping Semut clans during the peak of their civilization – with some work done on the surrounding caves to incorporate them into the complex. The plan was the turn the whole façade of the entry into a huge demonic temple entry leading to worship sites, an underground auditorium, and lower levels dedicated to imprisoning heretics and to secret summoning and research chambers for senior members of the cult.

Borderlands Caves – Level 1 (1200 dpi)

There are access points to the lower levels at areas 5 and 9 (9 being carved to appear to be a massive demonic maw that swallows those who wish to descend deeper), and the waterfall at 38 leads to “Meshhun’s Maw”, a seemingly bottomless crevasse that contains its own series of caves and complexes along its lower levels, occasionally linking back to the deeper levels of the Borderlands Caves.

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 16,800 pixels (56 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,920 pixels wide or 7,840 pixels wide, respectively.

