The rough rocks of Irloga Isle in the open seas beyond Khalesh-Sonket is home to a small cult of demon-worshippers, said to be the last remnants of the old Semut clans. Here they raise sheep and goats and make sacrifices to their ancient demon gods. The island is home to a dozen small demonic shrines in small caves and niches and carved stone pillars. But none are as important or impressive as the shrine of Eskarna.

Shrine of the Demon Eskarna (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

A wide natural cave with a floor smoothed by untold ages of foot traffic leads into the stony hillside past side passages and massive stone pillars decorated with demonic bas reliefs. One side cave leads to a small river that runs out to sea nearby (5), the other leads up to chambers used by worshipers and occasionally the priesthood (when the demonic guardian in 12 is in a bad mood).

This side area also has a bricked over cave area (10) that was a shrine to another demon who has fallen out of favor.

Shrine of the Demon Eskarna (1200 dpi)

The main shrine (12) is up some shallow stairs from the cave and is a massive arched dome decorated with tapestries depicting sacrifices and dark rituals all looked over by a massive statue of the demon Eskarna. The whole chamber and the shrines off it are guarded by an indolent and occasionally very violent Type V demon and her two Type IV “attendants” who alternately try to keep people from bothering her, or purposefully push her into a rage themselves when they become bored.

Shrine of the Demon Eskarna (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi versions of the map were drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and are 12,000 pixels (40 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,800 pixels wide or 5,600 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.