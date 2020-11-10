Since my post in October, I’ve been trying to keep up a rate of a doodle every day. Some times I miss a day here or there (mostly because my sleep schedule is 100% shot now – I get up and crash at random hours throughout the day and night it seems).

So here’s the current collection of 25 drawings in the “Violators” series (a selection of characters and drawings that I attempt to add some degree of motion to by having them break the frame that they are drawn within.)