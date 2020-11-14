The conjoined magi were masters of communications with the strange beings beyond the walls of sleep. As infants they spoke strange tongues and received answers as if from the ether. As they aged, they took up the study of magic and the assistance of these same beings seemed to propel them into greatness – they worked opposite ends of the same spells, mastering light and darkness, heat and cold, the bright open of the air and sun and the dark enclosure of the heart of worlds.

Sanctuary of the Magi (300 dpi promotional)

Much to the horror of their mortal teachers, when one of the conjoined magi died, it only served to propel them into further studies of life and death, and the barriers between. By the age of twenty-two, they began to pull away from the world around them, locked in cerebral studies and attempting to forge and break new psionic bonds between them. But something else, not from beyond the wall of sleep but the wall of death, used that psionic conduit to infect the connection between the magi and to seize control over both – for it too wished to gain a semblance of their balance and control of life and death.

Sanctuary of the Magi (1200 dpi)

The magi sealed themselves away from time, capturing the entity within their psychic bond. They erstwhile teachers and mentors evacuated and sealed their sanctuary, and the three entities remain trapped within, locked to each other with bonds stronger than time and deeper than ignorance.

But there will always be those who think they can break the deadlock, or worse, who just want access to the tools, devices, and notes of the magi sealed within their sanctuary.

Sanctuary of the Magi (no grid – 1200 dpi)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

