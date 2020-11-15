(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 41

Power Behind the Throne

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Larry [Mercenary] – I 48

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 43

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I44

As the session begins in the Pit, there is a mad rush of patrons for the front door (where the watch is) and a few for the stairs up to the ground floor tenement above). Wilhelm helpfully lights the bar on fire to increase the chaos and improve the odds of escaping (and we can only hope that they are able to meet up with Bruno for the rest of the laughing powder tomorrow – if the building is still standing).

Now equipped with whiz for Glugnur, they head to Morrspark to slip in to the catacombs through the dwarven construction that is re-sealing them. Seeing Nathander’s zeal for Morr, Archibald Moldenhauer gives him the raven-headed iron staff he took into the catacombs last time – a holy icon of Morr to protect and assist them as they head back underground. The passage that the dwarves are filling in is under rotating guard of the dwarves and the priests of Morr and makes for a simple access point for the group.

Within, they find a fresh trail along the winding passages, and follow it to a secret sewer access point. They also find a piece of paper along the way with the text “Help I am a prisner of Beestmen”. Investigation shows that this access was well secured and hidden on the sewer side, but much easier to access from the catacombs. Following the sewer line, they hear the sounds of fighting and come across a mixed squad of beastmen, goblins, and skaven breaking out of the sewers into a basement beyond.

And Wilhelm takes that moment to demonstrate a bit of minor magical trickery that no one had seen before. A lightning bolt spell. As Wilhelm started blasting numerous goblins and beastmen, Larry and his men pushed into the (now burning) basement where the skaven were trying to break out into the main building beyond, but were finding themselves facing down a massive ogre mercenary – Golthog. This is when they realized they were not just in any burning basement, but the burning basement of the very inn that they have been staying in – the Templar’s Arms!

But their combined strength made incredibly short work of the warband, and Nathander managed to save one goblin to interrogate. It seems the warband was transporting a human child to a hideout in the city from a small town outside of Middenheim. Not trusting their leader to share the loot with them, they all went to the drop-off and of course were spotted by the citizenry (because the streets of Middenheim are never quiet during carnival). Chased into the sewers, their leader slipped them into the side passage to try to get away from the guards and citizens chasing them.

But they were far from their existing route to get back out of the city through the catacombs, and they finally decided to break out of the sewers, grab some hostages at an inn, and negotiate their way out of town.

Just turned out they picked the wrong inn.

Following the trail of the warband back, they confirm the story, but can’t trace where the warband had unloaded the human child, as various citizens groups and watchmen had already trampled the whole area looking for the secret door the warband had used.

So they returned to the surface via the Morrspark entrance… and the screaming starts.

Some young couple were trying to have a nice peaceful picnic dinner in the park, between the graves of the rich and famous, when the came upon the bloody body of a murdered child!

But as the party comes rushing over, they recognize that it is no child, but Addic, the gnome they met on a previous evening at the Templar’s Arms. He’s been killed by a vicious slashing of his throat from ear to ear. In his effects they find a token of the church of Shallya, and immediately head there for more information.

Leonhard Kipping, the High Priest of Shallya, explains that Addic is the flute player who leads the children during the children’s costume parade on the final night of the Middenheim Carnival. He’s not a local, but comes in to town each year for this event – so perhaps what befell him is some trouble he picked up since he was last in town and that followed him here.

He indicates that Addic has a room payed for by the temple in the basement of the Red Moon – a cabaret-bar that has been described as “almost, but not quite, like an overpriced whorehouse”.

At the Red Moon they run into Janna Eberhauer, the deputy High Wizard, in the company of the owner, the glamorous Eva Dietrich. She mentions that the High Wizard is looking for Wilhelm, but their messenger said that the Templar’s Arms was in disarray and he couldn’t be found there at the time.

In Addic’s room (a repurposed staff room for the halfling cooks), they find few clues or personal effects beyond a few changes of clothes, a very finely hand-crafted flute, and a jester’s outfit.