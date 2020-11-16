On a clear day you can just make out the trail leading up into the mountain north of town. When the sun hits just right on such a day you can see the glimmer of the white columns of the mountain temple itself.

It is here that would-be heroes climb to request the blessing of the gods in their endeavors. Mostly the gods are silent, but this is taken as assent by most petitioners. Occasionally the gods are not… some petitioners never return, others go on their quests blessed but also geased so they cannot abandon it.

The Mountain Temple (300 dpi promotional)

There are eight shrines in the temple. Seven around the periphery and the unmarked eighth in the centre of the rings of white marble columns that hold up the domed roof overhead. When the adventurers approach, this last shrine is currently “home” to a massive naga petitioner – her coils wrapped around a number of the inner circle of columns. She has been here for a week waiting for anything from the gods… and the keepers of the shrine are terrified and are hiding from her in their secret chambers.

The Mountain Temple (1200 dpi)

If someone were to “convince” the naga to leave, they would certainly do all in their power to help these new heroes receive a blessing from the gods (even if it means faking it through a few simple spells).

The Mountain Temple (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

