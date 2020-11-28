Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. This map from last year is the latest to be voted in.

The Demon Pillars of IV (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Many enjoy living next to l’Étendue Sombre, or the Dark Desert – a fragrant desert of dark sands and slowly shifting dunes where the faint smell of anise suffuses the dry air. Those used to life in colder and wetter climes find the border cities around l’Étendue to be therapeutic. The desert itself is less pleasant though – a land where even magical rains fail to fall. Once someone is more than a day’s travel from the nearest of the border cities, there is no sign of life remaining… just dark scented sand and the occasional exposed outcropping of dark stone or bleached bones.

One of these stone outcroppings remains above the desert sands at all times, as if the dunes are avoiding the becursed place. Within is a single 20 foot wide cavern leading to the only standing water in l’Étendue Sombre – and the Demon Pillars of Iv. 28 massive bronze pillars are within this cave and if the pattern holds true, there are at least seven more buried in the rock. Each pillar is a full ten feet wide and roughly forty feet tall (although at least ten feet are beneath the floor level of the caves, and another ten to twenty feet rise up past the cavern ceiling).

the Demon Pillars of Iv (1200 dpi)

Each pillar bears the face of a demon and is usually accompanied by thousands of runes that spell out the mighty deeds, patrons, servants, dictates, and foibles of the demon in question. Once properly understood, these also spell out a riddle that is said to be the key to the demon’s true name and the means required to release it from the pillar.

In the stagnant (and quite poisonous) water, there is a space where one more pillar should be based on the pattern. They say that the Warlock Edrezzen spent 11 years learning everything about that pillar and finally managed to summon forth the demon that was contained within and it then destroyed the six cities of legend.

But that’s obviously complete hyperbole.

The caves have been home to research teams and cults over the ages. The northern section was carved out originally to give better access to the pillars there but in time became a temple to a cult that worshiped or appeased the entrapped demons. The cult is gone now, but the cult’s assassins still come here to entreat the demons for help to cut down their enemies, and to make sure that no one figures out how to free another one.

The 1200 dpi version of the map is posted at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use under the “RELEASE THE KRAKEN” initiative thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 600 awesome patrons have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make this map free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $400 mark, we choose a map from the blog’s extensive back catalog to retroactively release under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under the commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.