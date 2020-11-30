Contact was lost with Research Station Palatua as we approached the system. When we pulled around to the landing area on the trojan asteroid that houses the station, there was a debris field where the outside elements of the station were, and yellow strobing lights from within the portions dug into the stone.

Research Station Palatua

This map shows the station along with the lighting conditions of the areas. Areas in yellow are the main station elements and are currently lit by yellow strobes. Green areas are maintenance and ventilation areas and are lit by fading green emergency lighting and blinking yellow strobes (nowhere near as bright as the strobes in the main structures). The purple areas are caves, some natural, but others dug by something acidic that could slowly mold the stone, and are lit in a dim purple by smears of glowing biological matter.

Research Station Palatua (B&W)

Foul little monstrosities crawl through the station – and their egg cells are cemented to the floors and walls of some of the deeper station areas as well as the caverns. The creatures’ ability to dissolve stone is used to regurgitate the stone which then hardens around the egg cells to keep them safe until they hatch.

This map was drawn for a project by Christopher Mennell, that will feature art by D.L. Johnson, Warden of Sleep, and Evlyn Moreau for an adventure written by Chris Tamm. More information on that project as it nears completion.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

