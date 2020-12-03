A small farming community, Appletree Pond is built by their namesake water source, but is most notable because of the great church near the middle of town. Founded and built by a potent wandering cleric thirty years ago, the church is still attended to by this powerful minion of the gods.

Appletree Pond (300 dpi, no commercial license)

No one is quite sure what convinced Patriarch Brunn to found his church here, but no one is complaining that their small community is watched over by someone who can create food when the crops are poor, or even raise the dead or summon forth a swarm of insects when situations are dire.

Return to Appletree Pond (1200 dpi)

I originally drew and released Appletree Pond in 2013, where it was drawn in a simpler style using a gel pen in a rough paper book. I am including that version of the map in this commercial release also, as it can be handy for doing a quick key to the town on a simpler map.

Appletree Pond (ye olde original version)

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.