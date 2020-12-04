Tags

I play a lot more RPGs than I run. This means that I end up doodling maps during games – sometimes these get cleaned up as maps that I release on the blog, but a lot of them just disappear with the remnants of other games I’ve played in over the decades.

So I thought I should take the time to post the ones I still have so I have a permanent record of them (and for those rare sessions where we go back to somewhere I mapped out 4 years ago).

Classic Dungeon Crawl
Classic Dungeon Crawl
Beneath the Sword of Aiunal
Beneath the Sword of Aiunal (Empire of the Petal Throne, 2018)
Dwarf Body Storage Facility
Dwarf Body Storage Facility (NGR 2019)
Emerald Dead Dwarf Storage
Emerald Dead Dwarf Storage (DCC 2015)
Some dungeon we didnt explore much of
Some dungeon we didnt explore much of
Old Thunders Map
Old Thunder’s Map (EPT 2015)
Necropolis Crypts
Necropolis Crypts (EPT 2018)
Nachago
Nachago (LL 2019)
Mothers Base
Mother’s Base (NGR 2018)
Strange Nexus
Strange Nexus (EPT 2016)
Weird stepped pyramid
Weird stepped pyramid (EPT 2020)
Going into the Undercity
Going into the Undercity (EPT 2017)
Ali Baba and the 40 Crab Monsters
Ali Baba and the 40 Crab Monsters (NGR 2020)
Where we discover that Ruun are terrifying
Where we discover that Ru’un are terrifying (EPT 2016)
Siege of the Iron Men
Siege of the Iron Men (NGR 2018)
Big Lizard in my Backyard
Big Lizard in my Backyard (DCC 2016)
Pak Breeder Base
Pak Breeder Base (NGR 2019)
Well well well
Well well well (DCC 2016)
Isle of the Argent Tower
Isle of the Argent Tower (NGR 2018)
Bellas Cove
Bellas Cove (NGR 2017)
A righteous mess of a map
A righteous mess of a map (DCC)
Hritla the Pirate Town
Hritla the Pirate Town (EPT 2017)
House of Worms Session 100
House of Worms Session 100
EPT Surprise
EPT Surprise 2016