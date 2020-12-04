Tags
Actual Play, Cavern, DCC, DCCRPG, Dungeon, Dungeon Crawl Classics, Dungeons & Dragons, Empire of the Petal Throne, EPT, Fantasy, Labyrinth Lord, Maps, Neoclassical Geek Revival, NGR, OSR, Player Map, Player Maps, Ringworld, RPG, Tekumel, Weird
I play a lot more RPGs than I run. This means that I end up doodling maps during games – sometimes these get cleaned up as maps that I release on the blog, but a lot of them just disappear with the remnants of other games I’ve played in over the decades.
So I thought I should take the time to post the ones I still have so I have a permanent record of them (and for those rare sessions where we go back to somewhere I mapped out 4 years ago).