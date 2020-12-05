In the north of Yán Kór several days travel beyond Dháru where the Kai’odrath Plains give way to the northern steppes is an ancient ruin dating to the Empire of the Dragon Warriors. Little remains besides cyclopean stonework indicating that a number of large structures in a walled compound once stood here. Beneath these ruins is a small cave with some expanded sections tiled in a pale rose-coloured ceramic that has survived the passing of ages better than the rest of the caves and ruins above.

There’s a Hole in the Dungeon (300 dpi, no commercial license)

The main attraction down here are a set of twelve pillars of a heavy brown stone not native to this area that go down to an unknown depth beneath the ruins. Beneath the pillar cave is a second set of lower caves that wind among the pillars – accessible from the centre of the pillar cave via a 20-foot wide hole, or more safely through a small passage that leads steeply down from the cave entrance to the complex.

There’s a Hole in the Dungeon (1200 dpi)

The lower caves have the detritus of a team of Baron Àld’s men who came here prior to the invasion of the Átkotel Heights seeking to untap the nexus points that these pillars control – toolboxes, scrolls covered in scribbled notes, hammers, shovels, brooms and brushes, as well as waxed cloth and leather used to wrap rations. The Baron’s men discovered what they could and it was determined that it would be of no help in the military matters that were coming to a head in the south of Yán Kór and returned to other work for the Baron – planning to return some day to continue their studies.

There’s a Hole in the Dungeon (1200 dpi – no grid)

What they had discovered was a means of opening a nexus portal within these caves that lead not anywhere of interest on Tékumel, but to the burning heat of the south polar region of Riruchél – the next closest planet to the star Tuléng. The area around where the gate opens is a set of ruins crafted by inhuman hands of the same brown stone that the pillars are made of.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown paper background) is not included in this commercial use license.