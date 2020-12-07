A few decades ago the tower on Boar Isle was the kind of place that you would go to for a picnic, or as a stop-over point when fishing on the lake. As chaos rises and the wilds become wilder, it comes as no surprise to the townfolk across the lake that some nights you can see torchlight across the lake coming from the tower.

The ruins of Boar Isle Tower (300 dpi – no commercial license)

Someone, or something, has either moved in, or is using the old tower for their own purposes. Beastmen? Mutants? Dark Sorcerers? Or hopefully a witch-hunter and his retinue?

The ruins of Boar Isle Tower (1200 dpi)

While the top floor is open to the elements, the lower levels of the tower are quite sturdy and defensible, if a little damp. The basement connects to a small well that draws from the deep lake waters.

The ruins of Boar Isle Tower (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,000 pixels (30 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,100 pixels wide or 4,200 pixels wide, respectively.

