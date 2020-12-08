We’ve been playing our bi-weekly Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e campaign since the spring of 2018 and my math says we’ll likely be playing until winter 2021 or spring 2022. I’ve been collecting the session reports and posting them here semi-regularly (and am back to posting one every Sunday currently). But the reports now number 44 (and we’ve got another 15 queued already) and it gets a bit difficult to find them all, especially in order.

So I put together a new page to find links to all the reports in order. It currently has links to all 44 posted reports and I’ll try to keep it up to date as we add more over the coming year or so. Shadows of the Ruinous Powers Session Reports.