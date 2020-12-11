Few temples of Pharika are supported within the major city states of Theros. While Pharika teaches many healing arts, she is best known as the god of afflictions, poisons, and disease. While not presented as a foul Nurgle-esque monstrosity, Pharika is still treated as a monster almost more than a god. A serpentine woman master of venoms and mysteries.

Pharika’s Walk (300 dpi, no commercial license)

Pharika’s Walk is a temple dedicated to the healers of legend in many forms but all dedicated to Pharika’s works. Statues of these healers, physicians, alchemists, and other beneficent followers line the walk on both sides of a long reflecting pool that leads up to a larger pool with a massive statue of Pharika in her snake-bodied form, flanked by statues of serpentine servitors with hundreds of eyes representing her love of secrets and her nearly omniscient cold gaze.

Pharika’s Walk (1200 dpi)

The temple is arranged on a north-south axis, so the sun never reflects far off the long pool here – the walk remains shaded except in the height of the day, and if not maintained the pools quickly become green and befouled – certainly in keeping with how people expect to find a temple of Pharika.

Pharika’s Walk (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 8,100 pixels (27 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,890 pixels wide or 3,780 pixels wide, respectively.

