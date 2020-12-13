(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 45

Power Behind the Throne

Larry [Mercenary] – I 58

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 43

Konigstag Events

Ice Dancing Competition – Square of Martials – 11am to 2pm

Luccinian Liturgical Choir – Royal College of Music – 2 to 4pm

Snotball – 2 to 4pm

Snotball – 5 to 7 pm

Pageants & Jousting – Great Park – 2 to 6pm

Exhibition of Heraldic Arts – Square of Martials – 5 to 6pm

The Barbarian of Seville – Royal College of Music – 7 to 10pm

Black Pool Illuminations – Great Park – 9 to 11pm

The investigation into Gotthard’s home quickly went sideways after Nathander & Larry entered via a well-placed “Open” spell to unlock and unbar the door. While they were tossing the house, Adolf went to call for the watch… and was quickly deboned much like a roast chicken.

The party mostly dispersed, the watch was called in, and Larry and Nathander successfully took over the watch investigation. Searching the house they found almost nothing of note except a framed locket with a note hidden within the frame

My dear Nikki, whatever shem has chosen for you, we will try to be decadent in your stead.

And a letter in an unused ledger book on Gotthard’s table

Dearest D.M.

I wanted to congratulate you on your last ‘bash’. It was sensational ! Now I can’t wait for this Festag’s spectacular. Then the real

Carnival can begin ….

Your most devoted deviant

L .F.

Which unfortunately, don’t seem to mean anything to the group as it stands.

Part of the afternoon was spent at the Pageants & Jousting – mostly so Larry could see which of the young drunken nobles was a horrible horseman who might be willing to part with their steed for an unreasonably low sum of crowns. In the end he acquired a destrier from a young noble for a quarter of the regular price so the young man (dumped on his ass several times during the day) could get back to drinking.

While out at the events of the day, a round and friendly middle-aged handmaiden hailed Othmar (as Herr Lieberung). She announced that Leopoldine Ritschel sends her regards and her worries about him. While she knew he had to leave the city for a while, she expected him back sooner, and has missed him intensely. She then asked if she should arrange that Markolf not be home that evening…

Asking the urchin squad, she is Huberta Weller, the handmaiden / maid of Leopoldine Ritschel, the wife of Markolf Ritschel – a local ironmonger. It seems that the original Herr Lieberung was involved in an illicit affair with her…

Another return to the palace (and the usual having to deal with the guards checking their credentials and palace pass at several checkpoints), and they went hunting for the rest of the Law Lords to establish the support they feel is needed to stop the new taxes finally.

Only one of the three law lords was available in their apartments/offices within the palace. It seems that Reiner Ehrlich hasn’t been around for the entirety of the carnival – perhaps having left the city entirely for the duration (whom they will need to find if they want to get the taxes canceled before the end of carnival as this would require the united front of the three Law Lords). Joachim Hoflich seems a very sharp and observant man, and agreed that he might be convinced to change his position on the taxes (despite his feelings that the dwarves and wizards haven’t been doing enough without the taxes, so taxing them would at least get something from them – and the knowledge that the temples would never leave the city as Middenheim is the holy city of the church of Ulrich), conditionally on the group convincing Wasmeier.

While in the palace, Larry discovered that he also has a small “apartment” on site – essentially two very small rooms that house his page who has a collection of event invitations for him, including tickets to both halves of The Ring of the Nibble Unger Lied.

Leaving the Palace (past the guard checkpoints again), they arrived at the Great Park where a commotion was being raised over the death by poison of Luigi Pavarotti! Right outside of the red tent! Under hypnosis, all that Kirsten Jung could remember of the servant that brought the drinks from the tent was a shock of red hair and the uniform of one of the servants of the tent… On investigation, one of the serving lads was found drunk to unconsciousness under a table out back, his uniform missing.