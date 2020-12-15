The ancient city of Púrdimal struggles to remain above the swamps that surround it. Old dusk-grey structures of porous stone squat like ugly toads slowly turning green from the pervasive wetness and stench that seems to overwhelm the city.

The Circles of Keténgku’s Contemplations (300dpi)

The temple of Keténgku is the city’s largest library, and the scholar-priests of the Many Eyed Master of Scrolls wage a desperate battle to transcribe texts before the swamp destroys them. The Circles of Keténgku’s Contemplations are beneath the temple and accessed from the temple grounds and used to be open to the public until they began to fall into disrepair. At this point, the temple is waiting for the next Ditlana to rebuild entirely (and possibly move to drier ground).

The Circles of Keténgku’s Contemplations (1200dpi)

Rotting chlén hide gates block access to the stairs down to the Circles of Keténgku’s Contemplation. The swamps have had their way with the spaces here – a foul stench fills the area, the floors and walls are slimy with moisture, and the pool of contemplation is overwhelmed with algae and scum. Behind the moisture and scum, the walls have been carved with many bizarre diagrams – copied from ancient texts about eyes and demon-bound weapons. Which of course is what would draw adventurers to sneak into the structure – hunting for the command word for a particular magic item that is said to have been transcribed here.

The Circles of Keténgku’s Contemplations (1200dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

