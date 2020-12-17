The Iron Fortress of Varvara Kazakova the Mad (300 dpi)

In the Crags of Shargun near the verge of Troll Country, this massive ruin has been reclaimed by various warlords over the ages. The structure is noted for the six towers that still stand watch over the mazelike fortress – each tower has massive plates of iron bolted to the walls, now orange with rust from a few hundred years of Kislevite rains.

The Iron Fortress of Varvara Kazakova the Mad (1200dpi) The Iron Fortress of Varvara Kazakova the Mad (1200dpi no grid)

The fortress itself was once a two and three story structure, but all that remains today are the towers and the ground floor – several sections of which are open to the elements as the upper floors were abandoned and the roofs rotted out. The mazelike interior is blamed on the mad sorcerer warlord who used it as her base of operations for a few decades, mustering troops and sending them into Troll Country to attempt to establish a foothold further to the north to warn of chaos incursions.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,300 pixels (31 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,170 pixels wide or 4,340 pixels wide, respectively.

