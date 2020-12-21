The great spires of industry blacken the skies of Solace. And deep within these hives there is a rot. Heretics to the creed would subvert their fellow hab dwellers and hive toilers. Here we have a small section of the deep hive – a mix of residential space (the seven rooms in the lower right), corridors, workspaces, and a small domed chamber that was once a mix of command centre and warehousing for war materiel that has now shipped offworld.

Underhive Meeting Space (300 dpi)

It is in this roughly circular chamber that the hiveworkers and gangers alike gather at the end of late shifts for a bit of relaxation and companionship away from the toil. And it is here that the heretics have begun drawing followers away from the creed.

Underhive Meeting Space (1200 dpi)

The growth of the heresy was slow initially. But once a few of the workers joined, the gangers were quick to follow in order to take advantage of the disaffected labourers in order to gain access to the war material scheduled to be delivered to troops on the front lines instead of gangers fighting it out in the underhive.

It is only a matter of time before the heretics draw forth either more motivated rebels against the creed who will attempt to turn the small cult forming here against the hive itself and hopefully the Empire… and in turn draw the eye of the Inquisition to end their heresy once and for all.

Underhive Meeting Space (1200 dpi – no grid)

This map will also work well as a section of the Cogs under the great tower-city of Sharn in Eberron – a place for semi-clandestine meetings or perhaps the heart of a great forge.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

