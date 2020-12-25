A Dungeon of Elves (300 dpi)

We waged war upon the elves. We chased them into their twisting warrens full of strange brightly-coloured devices of war. The war was long and bloody and we were fought at every turn, battled in every doorway. The eldest of the elves was a massive old elf, rotund and powerful.

A Dungeon of Elves (1200 dpi)

In the end we returned home from the war on Christmas – bloody but whole – with incredible treasures and loot and the memories of the dark deeds needed to secure them.

A Dungeon of Elves (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 16,500 pixels (55 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 3,850 pixels wide or 7,700 pixels wide, respectively.

