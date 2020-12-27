(Being a series of quick game notes trying to account for the events of many sessions of playing through The Enemy Within using the Warhammer Fantasy Roleplay 1e rules.)

Session 47

Power Behind the Throne

Larry [Mercenary] – I 58

Wilhelm [Wizard] – I 55

Brother Nate [Cleric] – I54

Wilfried [Forger] – I 53

Othmar [Spy] – I 46

Gottlieb [Assassin] – I 43

Angestag Events

Water Polo Tourney – Square of Martials – 11am to 12:30pm

Snotball Finals – Eastenders vs Southgate Slammers – 2 to 4pm

Luccinian Liturgical Choir – Royal College of Music – 2 to 4pm

Pageants & Jousting – Great Park – 2 to 6pm

Ring of the Nibble Unger Lied (Part 1) – Royal College of Music – 6 to 12pm

Black Pool Illuminations – Great Park – 9 to 11pm

On their way back to the Templar’s Arms the group stumbled into a hotbed of anti-government action. A puppet show was making fun of Chancellor Sparsam and Guildmaster Goebbels and the new taxes, but it was being put on and used as a recruiting tool by loose collection of agitators and rebels – the most visible of which were “Red” Knut and his Red Caps, although based on the fliers being passed about, there was at least one other organization involved, the “New Millennialists”.

As the play came to an end, Red Knut lead the crowd towards the palace, but first via the Church of Sigmar (where a number of minor Sigmarite priests joined up as well as a few priests from the other non-Ulric cults in town, including of course Mombert from the shrine of Morr…) and then the School of Wizardry where a number of wizards also joined the growing crowd.



While Larry worked with Watch Lieutenant Hubert Tiedemann to assemble the watch and with the urchin Claudia Dietz to assemble his mercenaries, the rest of the group engaged in low-level verbal interventions which kept the protest to a manageable intensity – instead of heading to the Palace in order to burn it down and lynch the people involved in raising the taxes, the party managed to keep it at the “we’ll show them how unpopular these taxes are and ask for them to be repealed” level. Once the protest made it to a security force of Knights Panther accompanied by Larry’s mercenaries (and Ogre), they kind of petered out and dispersed.

Later that night, Red Knut suffered a strange accident where he tripped and fell on to a very large sword, then got up and did it again a few times. His trademark red hat also seems to have fallen off and slipped into Gottlieb’s pack.



After the riot, seeing that things are getting out of hand, the Middenheim Marshals explained to Larry that to make any changes at this point, they would need the law lords present – which means digging Herr Ehrlich out from his depressive hermitage. Larry is asked to take care of that first thing Angestag morning.

It turns out that Ehrlich isn’t actually out of town as most people had guessed, but was hiding in his home, locked away from the city, melancholy and despondent.



Wilfried managed to talk his way in and found that Ehrlich truly was depressed, freaked out, and generally uncommunicative. It took a lot of work to pry out that his niece had been kidnapped and was being used against him which is why he wouldn’t talk to anyone and wouldn’t come out. And it appears that his niece (Reya Ehrlich) is none other than the blonde child that had been smuggled into the city by the Skaven Warband that the party dealt with in session 41.

Not knowing how to find Reya, they called back the urchin squad to search for her again, this time looking for a prisoner being held in the general area where the warband was first seen as it slipped into the sewers.

Then it was off to Otto’s Printworks, where they believed that the New Millennialist pamphlets were being printed. While Otto wouldn’t admit to printing the subversive texts, they are pretty sure he did as he essentially bragged about how excellent the type face used on the fliers is but how it isn’t one of the ones used in his shop. Deciding that with Knut out of service, and hopefully the taxes about to be repealed, the group decided that Otto could be spared and would actually be a useful contact to acquire high end papers and printing for future forgeries and counterfeiting.