Exposed as the glaciers melted back a few summers ago, the Nightal Caverns stretch an unknown distance through the rock beneath the ice. It is believed that they might link back to an ancient city still frozen in the ice – a place where elder races lived before the current eras of dwarves, orcs, humans, and elves.

Nightal Caverns (300 dpi colour)

The caverns themselves appear to have been formed primarily by erosion of the rocks by glacial meltwaters over untold centuries. The stone is brown, but many areas bear a blueish mineral sheen from deposits left behind by the waters.

Nightal Caverns (1200 dpi)

When they were first exposed, the Nightal Caverns were home to a small colony of ice mephits – but in the few years since most of the Mephits were driven out – but other creatures have moved in through the two cavern entrances.

Nightal Caverns (1200 dpi, no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

