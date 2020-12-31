The dreams have one thing in common – a communion in a fallen temple. Ruins in the swamp with a single tower standing over the fallen stones. And something beneath, something calling, a remnant forgotten there for untold years; a final weapon or tool to be raised against the heretics who spread corruption and mutation in their wakes.

Manse of the Vile Beast (300 dpi colour)

Beneath the old temple is a sunken sanctuary and the Crimson Reliquary. The dreams don’t only come to those who fight against the heresy, however. Something festers beneath the sanctuary – something foul and wet and vile.

Manse of the Vile Beast (1200 dpi)

The Vile Beast will not give up the reliquary easily. It hungers for those who would claim it for either side. It reaches out to hunt and devour…

Manse of the Vile Beast – Adcopy

The Manse of the Vile Beast was originally drawn as adcopy appearing in the premiere issue of Esoteric Underground, a zine collecting information about upcoming and current tabletop roleplaying games on the fringes. You can get the zine here: Esoteric Underground Nov 2020.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 7,800 pixels (26 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 1,820 pixels wide or 3,640 pixels wide, respectively.

