Every month we go through our back catalogue of maps and the many amazing supporters of the blog over on Patreon vote on which two should be re-released under the free commercial use license. Today we are re-releasing this temple map that was originally released just about a year ago.

This walled temple space can serve many purposes or deities. I drew it based on three concepts primarily – the love of asymmetry in Tsolyani temples and general construction in the Tekumel setting, the columns of Greek & Roman designs, and the temples on the planet Athenas in the Borderlands 3 game.

What we have here is a large enclosed courtyard with a small building near the main gate for the gatekeeper or groundskeeper, a large temple with a columned portico, a small shrine on the upper left, a smaller shrine on the lower left outside of the courtyard for those who seek to make offerings to the appropriate deity without entering into the temple compound, and a massive statue of the deity in question in the lower right part of the compound.

Walled Temple

Within the temple we have alcoves where scribe-priests work, a main worship area, some smaller offices, and stairs up to residential rooms for the monks and down to whatever belongs under this particular temple (crypts, libraries, reliquary, or access to the megadungeon).

