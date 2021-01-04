The collection of all 73 commercially-licensed maps released on the blog through 2020 is now available in a convenient zip file so you have them all in one place instead of digging through the blog to find them one by one.

You can grab it from DriveThruRPG now for a penny under $10. Yes, all the maps could be downloaded from the blog for free, but buying the package helps me pay for things like recreational mind-altering drugs, top-shelf whiskey, and my addiction to science fiction literature.



Or you can surf the collections here, via the Commercial Maps page which catalogs the 385 maps that are currently available under the free use commercial license as of the writing of this post.