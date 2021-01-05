The Nephilim Madrual arrived in these lands with an army of creatures from its home plane and was immediately besieged by the elves who had no interest in sharing their lands (or slaves) with the planar interloper. Madrual invested significantly in building up defenses against the elven strike forces and established a small line of defensive fortresses. The smaller fortresses are all gone, nothing remaining but the occasional moss-covered stones…

Ruined Keep of Madrual (300dpi promotional – no commercial license)

Of Madrual’s main keep, all that remains are the stumps of a pair of towers, a bit of wall, and a number of monolithic columns atop a hill that was once the rest of the keep. Beneath these ruins are three levels of understructures, also partially ruined by the assaults of the elves. While the surface ruins are home to a pair of giant eagles, they ignore the comings and goings of the cultists that come and go from the ruins beneath.

Ruined Keep of Madrual (1200dpi)

The site of Madrual’s Keep was entirely drenched in the Nephilim’s blood and has been chosen as an ideal location for a cult of the god of murder. While most such cults operate quietly (if intensely) and often form “assassin’s guilds” and such, this group is more bloodthirsty and occasionally operate openly as bandits and brigands most foul who will murder everyone in a highway robbery and occasionally even leave the riches behind – too busy celebrating the orgy of blood and death they have crafted.

Ruined Keep of Madrual (1200dpi no grid)

It is no wonder that adventurers now seek the cult out – and the trail of murder leads to the old ruins.

