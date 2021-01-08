Dungeons of the Grand Illusionist (300 dpi promo – no commercial license)

This is a redraw from memory of an adventure I ran for AD&D in the early 80s. This dungeon is home to an illusionist who operated pretense of being a potent necromancer (using phantasmal force and other illusions imitating the living dead).

Dungeons of the Grand Illusionist (1200 dpi)

The complex itself is entered via the cave entry at the south. The back entrance in the octagonal chambers opens into a small mountain valley where goats graze. The bars separating the chamber from the valley form a barricade 30 feet tall, leaving another 20 feet between the top of the barricade and partially open roof of the chamber (which has enough sun and rain for a few trees and a lush carpet of grass over the north end of the floor where topsoil from the valley floor is a few feet thick.

Dungeons of the Grand Illusionist (1200 dpi – no grid)

The door between that chamber and the equally large one to the left is a massive portal a full ten feet wide and twenty feet tall that bears the claw marks of the dragon that lives in the left chamber, friend and guest of the necromancer/illusionist.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively – the dungeon itself was designed to be using 10′ squares, so the second size is recommended.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.