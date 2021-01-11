Dungeons of the Iron Star (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

There are supposedly many tiers of dungeons, ruins, and deep ritual spaces beneath the Abbey of the Iron Star. With the fall of the Abbey to infernal forces, the understructures have become infested with the Fallen – minor demons who have formed into tribes and staked out claims to various portions of the dungeons.

Dungeons of the Iron Star (1200 dpi)

While individual fallen are no more of a threat than an orc or a human bandit, they roam in small tribal packs lead by their gibbering “shamen” who in turn pledge allegiance to one or more of the infernal dukes in exchange for hellfire and the ability to reanimate their kin when slain.

Dungeons of the Iron Star (1200 dpi – no grid)

But the fallen packs are but a nuisance and they know it too – they immediately make way for the more powerful denizens of the Abbey who come through here both from above and below. And while they are aware of the secret door into area 17, they do not know how it is triggered – only that the Abbess, the Gaoler, and the Red Smith gather here on occasion and that any fallen getting in their way is slain and cannot be revived by the shamen.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 11,400 pixels (38 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,660 pixels wide or 5,320 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.