The spring 2021 D&D5e release has been announced – a hardcover collection of 17 mystery adventures coming out in March. The adventures, while thematically linked by the book and featuring a mystery element in the mix, are designed to be easily portable into other campaigns as plot-points and one-off side adventures -a return to the smaller adventures of classic D&D and to Dungeon magazine.

With 17 adventures, this book involved a whole team of writers, artists, and of course cartographers (like me!) – and a great team at WotC to manage and wrangle all these different creatives into a coherent whole.

I’m looking forward to getting this (particularly that lovely alternate cover) in the mail in March.