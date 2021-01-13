Inspired by our Monday night game where we discovered that the “enemy” wizard had a whole collection of little glass figurines of dragons from various craftsfolk around the lake…

In fact there are a near-infinite selection of these Figurines of Wondrous Boredom – the Soapstone Bear, the Little Earth Mother, Big-Eyed-Clay-Kitten, and so on. Each has the same general function – they break into pieces if dropped. Most are less dangerous than the glass dragon as they don’t break into razor-sharp nearly-invisible bits of glass.