Abbey of the Iron Star (300 dpi promotional – no commercial license)

The fortified Abbey of the Iron Star fell from within to infernal forces and has gone from being a beacon of hope and a place of refuge to the source of many of the region’s troubles. Carrion birds (many undead, and others that appear to be half-dead) circle above the four towers of the abbey and foul beasts climb over the garden walls in the darkest hours of the night… Those approaching the abbey gates are greeted by the bodies of other adventurers and brave souls from the nearby towns on a series of pikes and the skin and clothes of the Abbess stretched out above the main doors themselves.

Abbey of the Iron Star (1200 dpi)

Each of the four towers of the abbey are identical (matching the upper levels of the one shown). The towers were primarily used as cells for the various residents of the abbey before the fall. The room on the right-hand side of the abbey (between the northeast and southeast towers) contains stairs down into the dungeons below.

The structure and grounds are guarded by a number of skeletal flensed monks under they eye of the Anchorite who can be found out by the well in the gardens every night drawing forth swamp beasts, frog demons, and the undead carrion birds that have flowed forth since the fall of the Abbey.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 12,600 pixels (42 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,940 pixels wide or 5,880 pixels wide, respectively.

This map is made available to you under a free license for personal or commercial use thanks to the awesome supporters of my Patreon Campaign. Over 500 amazingly generous people have come together to fund the site and these maps, making them free for your use.



Because of the incredible generosity of my patrons, I’m able to make these maps free for commercial use also. Each month while funding is over the $300 mark, each map that achieves the $300+ funding level will be released under this free commercial license. You can use, reuse, remix and/or modify the maps that are being published under this commercial license on a royalty-free basis as long as they include attribution (“Cartography by Dyson Logos” or “Maps by Dyson Logos”).



Please note that the promotional version of this map (the one with the brown background) is not included in this commercial use license.