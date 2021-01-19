Flooded Catacombs (300 dpi promo)

Bloody claw marks lead from the smashed door of the charcoaler’s house into the Big Sumac Woods. In the undergrowth where the trees refuse to grow tall are ancient stoneworks – a well, a few low remnants of walls and a pair of massive cornerstones… and the mossy punky remains of a door set into the stonework leading to the fetid depths below.

Flooded Catacombs (1200 dpi)

Down here is the den of the mutant monstrosity that hunted the charcoaler. But there’s obviously more. The half-flooded subterrainean ruins are home to a number of oozes of strange scintillating colours – wild and painful ulfire, dreamy and feverish jale, and shifting deep dolm. Somewhere down here something breached between worlds and these creatures of colours unknown have squeezed through the cracks.

Flooded Catacombs (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 3,600 pixels (12 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 840 pixels wide or 1,680 pixels wide, respectively.

