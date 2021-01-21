The Crumbling Tower (300 dpi promo)

Somewhere in the Black Mire, servants of Ishtar built a grand tower to “shine a light in the darkness” and to serve as a focal point for those seeking to push out the troglodytes and other creatures that make the mire so dangerous. And while the tower didn’t burn down, fall over, and sink into the swamp; it did get cut off from outside support and was eventually overrun by troglodytes and allied araneas. After two years of back and forth battles and sieges to reclaim the tower, it was finally destroyed in a final desperate attempt to keep it from being a bastion of darkness to anchor the the forces of the Black Mire.

The Crumbling Tower (1200 dpi)

Today only the bottom 30 feet of the massive tower remains, and the west side has completely collapsed. The portion of the causeways that used to come here are long destroyed – burned in the final siege as the Ishtarite priests retreated back to Coruvon. What remains, if you can find it, is half of a stump of tower, some thirty feet tall and nearly 300 feet across. The remains of the structure are draped in webs and long hanging mosses, the front door shattered. Within is the home of the last major cluster of aranea in the mire – quiet allies and magical helpers of the troglodyte villages.

The Crumbling Tower (1200 dpi – no grid)

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 3,600 pixels (12 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 840 pixels wide or 1,680 pixels wide, respectively.

