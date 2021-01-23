Gloomforge Caverns (300dpi promo)

There is the echoing sound of metal on metal under the hills of Mirnel Kuzek on the darkest nights of the year and some claim that on these same nights you can see a reddish glow emanating from a set of small rocky caves that now bear the name of the Gloomforge Caverns.

Gloomforge Caverns (1200dpi)

The reality is the Gloomforge Caverns were once a secret goblinoid base, a foothold for the forces of the ogre warlord Kisgrod Dornuug lead by one of the elite ragecursed diabolists. Their foothold did not last long and they were discovered and quietly slain by a team of covenlight elves. In the end, this precipitated the invasion of Kisgrod Dornugg and the rising of the hills themselves as mighty elementals at the beck and call of his diabolists.

Gloomforge Caverns (1200dpi – no grid)

Today the Gloomforge Caverns are still home to the ghosts of the slain ragecursed diabolist and their strongest warriors, cut down in their sleep by elven magics and poisons. On the darkest nights these ghosts spar with each other within the caves in elaborate running battles of clashing wraith-steel and ghostly fireballs.

The 1200 dpi version of the map was drawn at a scale of 300 pixels per square and is 9,600 pixels (32 squares) wide. To use this with a VTT you would need to resize the squares to either 70 pixels (for 5′ squares) or 140 pixels (for 10′ squares) – so resizing it to either 2,240 pixels wide or 4,480 pixels wide, respectively.

